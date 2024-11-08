Interior Minister Receives Iraqi Counterpart

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- Iraqi Interior Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari was welcomed by Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya at Queen Alia International Airport on Thursday night.The purpose of Minister Al-Shammari's visit to the Kingdom is to inaugurate the Republic of Iraq's national card issuance station at the Embassy in Amman, which will benefit the Iraqi population in Jordan and its surrounding nations.

