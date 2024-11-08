Gold Prices Rise After US Fed Rate Cut
Date
11/8/2024 2:00:20 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: Gold prices inched higher on Friday, extending gains spurred by the US federal Reserve's widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,708.89 per ounce, but was down nearly 1% for the week so far.
US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,716.4.
At the end of its two-day policy meeting on Thursday, the US central bank lowered the benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, to a target range of 4.50%-4.75%, its lowest level since March 2023.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $31.98 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $1,000.35 and palladium was flat at $1,024.40.
MENAFN08112024000063011010ID1108866374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.