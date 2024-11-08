Gold Prices Rise After US Fed Rate Cut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Gold prices inched higher on Friday, extending gains spurred by the US Reserve's widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,708.89 per ounce, but was down nearly 1% for the week so far.

US gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,716.4.

At the end of its two-day policy meeting on Thursday, the US central lowered the benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points, to a target range of 4.50%-4.75%, its lowest level since March 2023.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $31.98 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $1,000.35 and palladium was flat at $1,024.40.