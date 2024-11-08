UAE Automotive Aftermarket To Reach USD 1.91 Billion By 2028, With SE Asian Companies Playing Pivotal Role

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Southeast Asian (SEA) automotive companies are playing a pivotal role in the UAE expansion, contributing approximately 5% of the share and driving innovation, sustainability, and technological advancements Automechanika Dubai will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 10-12 December Automechanika Dubai has highlighted the expected growth of the UAEs automotive aftermarket to reach $1.91 billion by 2028 during an official networking event held under the theme Strengthening Collaborations: Southeast Asia and UAE. According to Glasgow Research & Consulting, the UAE is on track to experience substantial growth as a result of rising vehicle ownership, technological advancements, and robust demand for vehicle parts and services across the region is fuelling the growth.

Automechanika Dubai Network event

A key driver is the increasing involvement of Southeast Asian automotive companies, which now contribute 5% of the market share. These companies are becoming increasingly important in the UAEs automotive aftermarket, bringing a wealth of expertise, cost-effective solutions, and high-quality products that are transforming the sector.

The insights were revealed at an Automechanika Dubai Network event chaired by Vishal Pandey, Director of Glasgow Research & Consulting. Speaking at the event, Pandey said, "As vehicle ownership continues to rise in the UAE, driven by economic recovery and infrastructure development, the demand for aftermarket parts and services is expected to surge."

"With Southeast Asian companies playing a critical role, the market is well-positioned to address the needs of the evolving automotive landscape. The focus of these companies on sustainability and advanced technologies will also help shape the industrys future, aligning with the UAE's vision for a greener, more efficient automotive sector."

Other presentations included an opening keynote speech by Mohammad Al Kassim, Investment Attraction Director, Dubai Chambers, where he addressed strengthening the economic corridor between the UAE and Southeast Asia for sustainable growth and innovation. Bakri Bin Alias, Senior General Manager, Malaysian Automotive, Robotics & IoT Institute, provided insights into the region's expertise and sustainability focus as part of a session outlining Southeast Asia's innovation within the automotive market.

As part of Automechanika Dubai this year, visitors will have the opportunity to experience Southeast Asia's automotive landscape as part of the exhibitions regional focus event. More than 100 exhibitors will be on show covering a range of verticals, including manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts from the region, showcasing the latest products, technologies, and solutions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest emerging trends, market insights, and business opportunities shaping the future of the automotive sector in the region.

Commenting on the market, Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Portfolio Director at Automechanika Dubai organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "Southeast Asian companies are renowned for their innovation and competitive pricing and have established a solid foothold in the UAE market."

"With strategic partnerships and regional synergies, they are enhancing the availability of automotive components, including tyres, batteries, and mechanical parts. Their presence caters to the growing demand for aftermarket services and contributes to the local economy by fostering job creation and skills development within the industry."

Automechanika Dubai covers ten specialised product categories, Parts & Components, Electronics & Connectivity, Accessories & Customising, Tyres & Batteries, Car Wash & Care, Oils & Lubricants, Diagnostics & Repair, Body & Paint, Management & Digital Solutions and Innovation4Mobility.

The exhibition, the leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket industry in the wider Middle East region, will be co-located with Logimotion, a new addition to the Messe Frankfurt Middle East portfolio and a pioneering event for the global logistics industry.