MEXC Recognized For Top Liquidity Performance In Reports By Tokeninsight And Simplicity Group

SINGAPORE, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two leading reports from TokenInsight and Simplicity Group have highlighted MEXC's strong position in liquidity among centralized exchanges. These reports underscore MEXC's dedication to offering an efficient, high-volume trading platform that meets user needs.

Why Liquidity Matters

As competition in the crypto space grows, liquidity has emerged as a key metric that signifies deep order books, rapid execution, and minimized price slippage-essential for a seamless trading experience. The latest findings confirm MEXC's superiority in these crucial areas.

Insights from Simplicity Group's Analysis:



Spot Trading Leadership : MEXC ranks highest with a total spot trading depth of $3.11 billion. Dominant Futures Depth : The exchange's total futures depth exceeds $9.1 billion, surpassing the collective totals of other major exchanges.









TokenInsight's Key Takeaways:



Top Trading Depth for Futures : MEXC holds the highest trading depth, surpassing $100 million at both 0.05% and 0.1% levels.

Low Slippage : MEXC reports the lowest slippage for futures sell orders of $1 million and $5 million. User-Friendly Fees : MEXC's zero maker fees for standard users make it an attractive option for cost-effective trading.











Both the TokenInsight and Simplicity Group reports highlight MEXC's exceptional performance in key liquidity metrics, particularly in the Meme coin sector. Known for its rapid listing process and extensive token offerings, MEXC has added over 240 high-quality Meme coins in the past two years, including numerous exclusive initial listings that have seen an average price surge of 12,100%. This has generated significant market attention and user interest. Furthermore, MEXC has collaborated with various Meme coin projects to host innovative events, such as profit enhancement initiatives and fee waivers, reigniting market enthusiasm. These efforts have contributed to impressive growth in both user base and trading volume, fostering a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem.









As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, demand for liquidity is expected to become more specialized and diversified. MEXC is well-positioned to leverage its liquidity strengths, enhance the trading experience, broaden its service offerings, and deliver even greater value to users.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is known as the exchange of high-performance and mega transaction matching technology. The team at MEXC is one of the first movers and pioneers of financial and blockchain technology. Currently, MEXC caters to more than 10 million users in over 170 countries and regions around the world, and we have just started. This magnificent achievement is a significant milestone, and MEXC aims to become the go-to platform for new traders and experienced investors as they move forward in their financial journey.

MEXC has a presence over and across major continents and jurisdictions around the globe and is regulated, either directly or through affiliates, by some of the world's most renowned jurisdictions. MEXC also offers localized language support for investors from different countries, making it easier for them to trade. The exchange at MEXC is a high-performance trading engine that has been developed by experts from the banking industry and is capable of completing 1.4 million transactions per second, which results in groundbreaking efficiency and enhanced performance. User security is of top priority at MEXC because our servers are hosted independently across multiple countries ensuring optimal data integrity and security.

