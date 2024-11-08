Odisha: Nine Get Lifer For Killing Man Over Political Rivalry

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (IANS) A court in Odisha's Cuttack on Friday sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment for killing a trader over rivalry at Gholapur village under Banki station area of the district in 2020.

The convicts as well as the victim, Govinda Behera, belong to the same village.

"Behera was going to his shop on his motorcycle in the morning on October 24, 2020. Meanwhile, the prime accused Gatikrushna Swain along with his associates who were waiting for Behera near the village threw bombs targeting him,” said Assistant Public Prosecutor Rama Parasad Dash.

Dash further noted that an injured Behera lost balance and fell off his motorcycle at the spot. The convicts later attacked Dash with iron rods, stones etc.

Before leaving the crime scene, one of the accused threw another bomb at Behera, who was writhing in pain. The victim, Behera, later succumbed to the injuries there.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's wife, Banki Police lodged a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The police later arrested prime accused Swain and nine of his associates while two more are still at large.

Another accused identified as Gopala Sahoo involved in the crime absconded after getting out of the jail on bail after a couple of months.

It is pertinent here to mention that the prime accused Swain was an influential political leader of the area and had won the Sarpanch elections twice. He had some past enmity with the deceased over political reasons.

In 2019, Swain and other convicts had reportedly ransacked the deceased's shop. Subsequently, the deceased had filed a criminal case against the convicts at the Banki Police station.

Swain and his associates used to put pressure on the deceased to withdraw the case filed against them. As Behera denied withdrawing the case against the convicts, they hatched a plan to eliminate him.

The court after hearing statements of 21 witnesses including six eyewitnesses and other exhibits pronounced the judgement.

The court has directed the authorities to pay financial compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the victim's family out of the fine amount imposed on the convicts.