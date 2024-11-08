Agenda Announced: Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2025 Americas Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MAPS 2025 Americas Annual Meeting

Annual meeting sessions aligned with MAPS Medical Affairs Competencies Framework provide training opportunities and inspiration for individuals and teams

- Dr. Charlotte Owens, SVP and Head of MAOR, OrganonGOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce the agenda of the MAPS 2025 Americas Annual Meeting in New Orleans, March 23-26 – the largest annual gathering of global Medical Affairs professionals. Sessions provide training opportunities for individuals and teams aligned with the 42 competencies of the MAPS Medical Affairs Competencies Framework , which represents the breadth of skills needed to drive the success of attendees' organizations and careers.“We chose the most impactful sessions from literally hundreds of submissions across Medical Affairs 'domains' including Evidence & Insights Generation, Customer Engagement & Scientific Communications, Business Knowledge and more,” says meeting co-chair John Pracyk, SVP and CMSO, Olympus.“The best part is that in addition to gaining new skills and perspectives that help me lead my teams, I always leave the MAPS meeting with a renewed sense of optimism and purpose for the profession as a whole.”The meeting returns to New Orleans, March 23-26, 2025 and includes more than 100 sessions across three days of Medical Affairs programming, with more than 150 speakers and 1,500 attendees. Specialized training in Field Medical, Medical Technology, and Medical Communications may be added as 1.25-day presession MasterClass workshops. In addition to sessions, keynotes, panels and plenaries, the meeting provides 15 networking events designed to help attendees connect with and learn from peers across companies, while representing their organizations as important contributors to the global Medical Affairs community.“One thing I always find inspiring about MAPS meetings is the inclusion of Medical Affairs professionals from across the spectrum of experience, from those seeking a first position in the function, to early- and mid-career professionals, all the way to senior leaders at the world's top biopharmaceutical and MedTech companies who are shaping the future of the profession,” says Charlotte Kremer, MAPS CMO.Medical Affairs is one of the three foundational departments within pharma/MedTech companies alongside Research & Development and Commercial. Medical Affairs professionals generally have advanced scientific degrees such as MD, PhD or PharmD, and are tasked with representing the patient voice in drug/device development, while engaging in expert, nonpromotional scientific exchange with healthcare professionals outside industry to ensure optimal treatment decisions. Where knowledge gaps exist in the understanding of emerging and marketed treatments, Medical Affairs professionals undertake or oversee studies to address these gaps in ways that maximize the impact of these treatments to patients and society.“As a Medical Affairs professional and physician, it's an honor to play a part in making patients' lives better – not only in ensuring the treatments we develop address their needs, but that patients can access these treatments and healthcare providers know how and when to use them,” says meeting co-chair Dr. Charlotte Owens, SVP and Head of MAOR, Organon.“This meeting is the yearly touchpoint that keeps us all moving forward toward a future in which drugs, devices and diagnostics are developed, approved and best used to improve health outcomes.”Early Bird registration for the MAPS 2025 Americas Annual Meeting in New Orleans, March 23-26 extends through December 20.---About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)MAPS is the premier non-profit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty. Together with over 15,000+ Medical Affairs members from 280+ companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, industry and society.

