Netlify Named A Visionary In 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Cloud Application Platforms

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify, the fueling modern web development, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner®

Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Application Platforms.[1]

Netlify believes this recognition underscores its commitment to revolutionizing how enterprise teams build and deploy modern web applications.

A pioneer in solving the growing demand for agility in modern web development, the Netlify Composable Web Platform

is indispensable for enterprises who also seek security and compliance and access to a robust partner ecosystem. Global brands like LG Electronics, Mammut, Mattel, NBC Universal, Nestle, Peloton, Riot Games, Sony, Tile, Unilever, Verizon and Vuori all rely on Netlify.

"We aspire to be the most player-focused gaming company, and Netlify shares that commitment to being the most developer-focused technology company. Their team deeply understood our business needs and provided expert solutions at every step," said Jason Rose, Sr. Web Developer, Riot Games. "They ensured a smooth transition and showed what true partnership in web experiences looks like. When two companies share a passion for users, magic happens."

Why Netlify?

Netlify is a modern web development platform for enterprises and cross-functional teams to easily build and scale cloud applications and deliver high-performing modern web experiences faster than ever. Modern web development is defined by both flexibility and performance, allowing enterprises to build for their needs without compromising speed, workflow or adoption of the latest web technologies. Netlify's composable architecture offers unparalleled flexibility, is technology agnostic and automates workflows so teams can focus on innovation, not operations.

Enterprise organizations recognize the benefits of composable architecture, according to Gartner®. According to Gartner, by 2026 all the top 20 cloud platform and SaaS providers will offer component marketplaces to enable customers' composable strategies.[2]

This year Netlify introduced new enhancements to its composable web platform to improve web application development and content publishing-including powerful platform features to enhance workflows, productivity, and security. It also made available AI-powered publishing for content authors.

"Netlify's vision has always been to build a better web, and we're on a mission to help developers unlock its full potential for some of the world's most dynamic brands," said Matt Biilmann, co-founder and CEO of Netlify. "The next frontier in web development is here, empowering companies to move past monolithic systems and gain the agility they need. With Netlify, large companies get the flexibility to move faster, adapt smarter, and create web experiences that evolve with their business, not against it. Being recognized in the Gartner evaluation of the cloud application platforms category reinforces our commitment to revolutionizing how enterprise teams build and deploy modern web applications."

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the full 2024 Gartner®

Magic QuadrantTM for Cloud Application Platforms report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Netlify

Netlify is on a mission to empower developers to unlock the full potential of the web and deliver exceptional digital experiences. From innovative startups to global enterprises, the Netlify Composable Web Platform makes it easier for teams to build, collaborate, and scale modern cloud applications with speed and flexibility. Trusted by global brands like LG Electronics, NBC Universal, Peloton, Riot Games and Unilever, Netlify is transforming how the modern web is built. Learn more at netlify.

