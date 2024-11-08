Northstar And Modern American Recycling Services Form Team To Pursue Dismantlement Of Navy's Defueled Ex-Enterprise In Mobile, AL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Nuclear and Ship Decommissioning Specialists Synergize for Navy's Project

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services, LLC, a subsidiary of NorthStar Group Services, Inc. (NorthStar) and Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services, LLC (MARRS), a subsidiary of Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) have formed a team to dismantle and dispose of decommissioned United States Navy nuclear aircraft carriers at the of Mobile, Alabama. This team matches NorthStar's extensive experience decommissioning U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)-regulated facilities with the MARS' ship recycling and decommissioning specialists working together at the accessible and spacious MARS Deepwater facility in Mobile.

The NorthStar/MARS team will initially compete to win the US Navy contract for dismantlement of the historic USS Enterprise, now known as the ex-Enterprise (CVN-65). The ex-Enterprise was the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, serving the U.S. Navy for over 55 years before its decommissioning in 2017. Pursuant to an August 2023 Record of Decision , the Navy announced that it would utilize a novel commercial dismantlement approach for the ex-Enterprise, with the NRC providing additional oversight of the successful contractor's compliance with NRC standards for radiological work.

NorthStar has successfully pioneered nuclear decommissioning approaches under NRC supervision with its ongoing, on-budget, ahead-of-schedule work at the former Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station in Vernon, VT earning praise from NRC officials as the "best in the country."

NorthStar is also currently leading decommissioning work at Duke Energy's Crystal River 3 nuclear complex, in Citrus County Florida and the GE Vallecitos Nuclear Center in Vallecitos, California, having previously completed several safe decommissionings of Department of Energy and university research reactors.

"Working with MARS, the most experienced maritime recycler in the U.S., competitively positions NorthStar for the opportunity to dismantle the ex-Enterprise," said Scott E. State, P.E., CEO of NorthStar. "We look forward to applying our well-honed commercial industry practices to this first-of-a-kind project and look forward to a long relationship with MARS and the Mobile community."

MARS' skilled maritime workforce has a demonstrated capability handling major challenges in vessel salvage and recycling. MARS was a lead participant in the 2020-2021 effort to salvage and recycle the 660-foot, 34,000 metric ton car carrier MV Golden Ray following its capsizing and total loss, the largest such salvage operation in U.S. maritime history. MARS is also in the process of dismantling and recycling the 1,280-foot, 51,000 metric ton Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Fluminense under a contract with Shell Brasil. MARS' high-capacity Deepwater facility in Mobile, consistently recognized by the Shipbuilder's Council of America as one of the safest shipyards in the United States, is an ideal venue to bring this experienced team's expertise to bear on the ex-Enterprise project.

"MARS is excited to partner with NorthStar on this historic endeavor," added Dwight "Butch" Caton Sr., CEO and President of MARS. "Together, we will ensure that the legacy of the ex-Enterprise is honored through a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible dismantling process."

Key Highlights of the Project:



Collaboration of Best-in-Class Companies:

The NorthStar/MARS team brings together decades of expertise in nuclear decommissioning and over 50 years of maritime recycling. This partnership leverages commercial best practices from both industries to ensure a safe, timely, and cost-effective dismantling process.

Increased Workforce and Capabilities Support Navy Requirements: The addition of the NorthStar/MARS team to the pool of Navy support contractors will free up existing Navy shipbuilders and maintainers to do what they do best.

Environmental Responsibility:

The NorthStar/MARS team is committed to the highest standards of safety and environmental protection throughout the dismantling process. The nuclear fuel was already removed from the reactors and sent to storage in 2017. All removal of other radioactive and hazardous materials will be conducted in fully-enclosed areas to eliminate any possible contact with the public or the environment. Comprehensive safety protocols and advanced recycling techniques will be employed for the responsible management and off-site disposal of all materials.

Community Engagement:

The NorthStar/MARS team will work closely with local authorities and community stakeholders to ensure transparency and address any concerns throughout the project. Economic Impact: The project will create jobs in the Mobile area, boosting the local economy and providing valuable opportunities for skilled workers. The presence of the Enterprise on the waterfront in the Port of Mobile is also likely to create a unique opportunity for folks to visit Mobile wanting to see this noteworthy ship one last time.

The dismantling of the ex-Enterprise is scheduled to begin following contract award in 2025 and is expected to take several years to complete.

About NorthStar

NorthStar is the leading U.S. company in large-scale facility decommissioning and demolition. Recent projects include decommissioning the Vermont Yankee and Crystal River Unit 3 nuclear power plants, large refineries, and complex urban facilities including skyscrapers. NorthStar is the world's most comprehensive facility and infrastructure solutions company and the premier provider of environmental and technical services, known for its expertise in demolition, remediation, and emergency response. With a team of highly-skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, NorthStar delivers comprehensive solutions that address the most challenging projects. For more information, visit

About MARS

MARS, the premier ship recycling and decommissioning provider in the U.S., owns and operates 5 ship recycling facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in Europe. MARS has a rich legacy of 53 years in the industry, and in 2020 MARS proudly inaugurated an EU-approved maritime recycling facility in Frederikshavn, Denmark, demonstrating ongoing commitment to sustainable practices. Specializing in the complex recycling of vessels and assets contaminated with hazardous materials, MARS leverages extensive experience and tailor-made procedures to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible recycling of these resources. For more information, visit

SOURCE NorthStar Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED