AI Revolution In Government: From Potholes To Policy, Haltia.AI Empowers AI-Driven Public Services Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Talal Thabet, CEO and Founder, Haltia

Haltia helps transform operations from infrastructure maintenance to policy analysis, enhancing engagement.

- Talal Thabet, CEO & Founder, HaltiaDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As governments worldwide look to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance efficiency, transparency, and citizen engagement, Haltia is at the forefront of this transformation, offering AI-driven solutions to elevate public service delivery. Haltia's platform enables real-time, data-driven decision-making that benefits citizens and institutions, helping governments worldwide address the complex demands of modern governance.With its ambitious National AI Strategy 2031, the UAE has emerged as a global leader in government AI adoption, setting benchmarks for the integration of AI across public services. "AI is fundamentally reshaping the citizen-state relationship, far beyond mere service improvements," says Talal Thabet, CEO of Haltia. "The UAE is setting a benchmark that leaves most countries in the dust, with bold initiatives such as the Smart Dubai AI Lab and the UAE National Program for AI (BRAIN) completely rewriting the rulebook on citizen-state interactions. While others are still debating AI's potential, the UAE is already living in the future of governance."This proactive approach aligns with broader global trends. In the United States and Europe, AI is being piloted for infrastructure maintenance, personalized citizen services, and advanced policy analysis. According to the UK's National Audit Office, 70% of government agencies are either piloting or planning to adopt AI, reflecting the rising momentum toward AI-enhanced governance on a global scale.Revolutionizing Public Sector OperationsAI adoption in government is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 60% of government investments in AI and data analytics will directly impact real-time operational decisions, reflecting the sector's urgent need for more efficient, personalized citizen interactions. Haltia's platform directly supports this need with key applications in areas such as the following:- Predictive Infrastructure Maintenance: In Los Angeles, an AI-powered system predicts street deterioration, slashing repair costs by 20% through proactive maintenance. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has also implemented AI-driven traffic management, reducing congestion by up to 25% on key roads. Haltia facilitates similar predictive models, empowering governments globally to respond proactively to infrastructure needs.- Personalized Citizen Services: AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants are transforming how citizens interact with government services. The UK's GOV platform uses AI to customize content, increasing user satisfaction by 30% and cutting search time by half. In Dubai, the Smart Dubai AI Lab has implemented over 100 AI use cases, including a virtual assistant that has halved government service wait times. Haltia enables governments to build adaptable, user-centered AI modules to better serve their citizens.- AI-Assisted Policy Analysis: Machine learning is reshaping how policymakers interpret vast datasets, facilitating more informed decision-making. The European Commission's AI tool, SELFIE, has been deployed in over 7,000 schools across 57 countries to evaluate and advance digital technology use in education. The UAE's BRAIN (Building a Responsible Artificial Intelligence Nation) program builds on this by providing real-time insights across sectors, including healthcare and education, through a national AI framework that supports smarter policy decisions. Haltia's platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, offering governments a powerful tool for responsive and effective policy analysis.Challenges and ConsiderationsWhile the benefits of AI in government are vast, implementation presents unique challenges. Data privacy remains a critical barrier, as highlighted in a Deloitte survey, particularly for governments dealing with sensitive citizen data. Outdated IT infrastructure also poses significant obstacles; for instance, a UK Cabinet Office report found that nearly half of its £4.7 billion annual tech budget is dedicated to maintaining legacy systems.To address these issues, Haltia has designed its platform with government-specific needs in mind. "Haltia's neuro-symbolic architecture combines deep learning with symbolic AI, breaking open the 'black box' to deliver full transparency," explains Arto Bendiken, CTO of Haltia. "For governments, accountability is non-negotiable. our on-premise deployment guarantees data sovereignty and security, essential for handling sensitive data."Haltia: Pioneering Secure and Transparent AI for GovernmentsHaltia's platform is purpose-built to meet the rigorous demands of government AI applications. Key features include:- Explainable AI for transparent decision-making: Haltia's architecture enables governments to fully understand and explain AI-driven decisions, ensuring accountability.- Composable, headless architecture for adaptability: Haltia allows government agencies to rapidly assemble or modify AI components to respond to changing needs and regulations.- On-premise deployment to ensure data security and sovereignty: Haltia 's infrastructure supports data privacy requirements by operating independently of external cloud providers, a crucial factor for government clients.- Seamless integration with existing government systems: Haltia's flexible, composable structure allows it to work alongside legacy systems, minimizing disruptions while enhancing functionality."Haltia is the future of operational intelligence in government, a future where services are proactive, personalized, and truly responsive to citizens' needs," says Thabet. "We're equipping governments with the AI tools they need to lead in an era where agility, transparency, and efficiency are essential."Future Outlook: AI-Powered GovernanceAs AI technologies continue to evolve, their role in government services is expected to expand exponentially. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2030, AI could improve government efficiency by 60%, generating over $3.5 trillion in productivity gains globally.“The future of governance isn't about merely keeping pace with technology; it's about daring to set the pace” concludes Thabet.“It will be defined by those who embrace AI to create smarter, more responsive public services. With Haltia, we're handing governments the AI tools they need to be sharper, faster, and always one step ahead, because when citizens win, everyone wins."For more information about Haltia and its applications in government, visit haltia.Founded in 2023 by CEO Talal Thabet and CTO Arto Bendiken, Haltia delivers ethical, transparent, and secure AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Their modular platform offers customizable, adaptable AI architecture based on explainable, actionable, and trustworthy principles. Led by Bendiken, a pioneer in knowledge graph technology, Haltia has achieved significant milestones, including the KNOW ontology launch and successful quantization of LLMs for on-device mobile use. Headquartered in Delaware with operations in the UAE, Haltia's team of AI experts is committed to delivering powerful, secure solutions for confident digital transformations.

Emma Rymer

Haltia

+44 7979716804

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.