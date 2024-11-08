IRGC Member Dies, Four 'Terrorists' Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In Iran

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 8 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC) killed four "terrorists" in an operation in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Friday, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The operation was part of an ongoing counter-terrorism drill, dubbed 'Martyrs of Security' which has been jointly carried out by the provincial forces and operational units of the IRGC's Quds Base since November 1, IRNA quoted Ahmad Shafaei, spokesman for the drill, as saying.

Shafaei regretted that during the Friday operation in Rask County, one IRGC member "attained martyrdom" and three civilians in a car, one man and two women, were wounded as "the terrorists fired on the main road."

He said the injured were immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment.

A vehicle and significant amounts of weapons and ammunition were seized from the "terrorists," Shafaei added.

The exercise will continue until all the "terrorists and thugs" in the province are eliminated, and all security objectives are achieved, the spokesman stressed, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Shafaei said a total of eight "terrorists" had been killed and 14 others arrested during the drill.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several terrorist attacks on both civilians and security forces over the past years.