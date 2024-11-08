Colonnade Closes Its Third Insurance Premium Finance Transaction Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Colonnade Advises Pathward on the Sale of its Insurance Premium Finance Business to Honor Capital

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathward Financial, (Nasdaq: CASH ) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Pathward®, N.A. ("Pathward"), an leading financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion, has closed the sale of its commercial insurance premium finance business to AFS IBEX Financial Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Honor Capital Holdings, LLC ("Honor"). Through its subsidiaries, Honor originates and services premium finance loans and is one of the nation's largest independently owned insurance premium finance companies, with offices in Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Texas and California.

Colonnade Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Pathward.

About Pathward Financial, Inc.

Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH ) is a U.S.-based financial holding company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Through our subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A., we strive to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at

.

About Colonnade Securities LLC

Colonnade Securities is a leading investment bank focused on the business services and financial services industries, with proven M&A expertise advising large institutions, private equity firms, and entrepreneurs on over $10 billion in transactions since 1999.

Media contact: Matt Magee, [email protected]



SOURCE Colonnade Securities LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED