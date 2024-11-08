INDIA Bloc Will Put Up Good Show In Bihar By-Polls, J'khand Assembly Elections: Tejashwi

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that the INDIA bloc will secure victory in all four Assembly seats in the upcoming Bihar by-polls and perform well in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Speaking to the here, Tejashwi Yadav said the INDIA bloc is fully focused on campaigning. "We are actively campaigning, and we expect to win all four seats in the Bihar bypolls," he stated.

He also criticised the NDA government, condemning what he described as its "politics of hatred," and voiced his belief that the people would respond against "divisive politics".

"The people of the country will teach them a lesson," he remarked, signaling confidence in public support for the INDIA bloc.

In his campaigning efforts, Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to visit key areas in both Bihar and Jharkhand, including Gaya in Bihar; Koderma, Garhwa and Palamu in Jharkhand, where he will be holding rallies to garner support for the candidates contesting from there.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on "the eighth anniversary of demonetisation", talking about the hardships people faced by the people back then.

On the demonetisation impact, the RJD leader said: "Due to demonetisation, many people lost their lives while standing in queues at banks and ATMs. It was claimed that black money and corruption would be eradicated, but today, corruption is at an all-time high. We pay tribute to those who lost their lives."

He also targeted Union Minister Giriraj Singh, pointing out the NDA's unfulfilled promises regarding Bihar's development.

He noted that despite long-standing demands for special state status for Bihar, the NDA has been unable to secure it.

Commenting on Giriraj Singh's role as the Minister of Textiles, Tejashwi Yadav questioned his contribution to Bihar, questioning, "he is the textile minister... but how many textile parks did he set up in Bihar"?

Bypolls in Bihar will be held on November 13 while the Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.