President Of Ghana Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
Date
11/8/2024 9:22:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Accra: President of the Republic of Ghana HE Nana Akufo-Addo today received the credentials of HE Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana.
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir of the State of Qatar HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and His Highnesss wishes for His Excellencys good health and happiness, and for the government and people of the Republic of Ghana continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Ghana conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.
MENAFN08112024000063011010ID1108865914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.