President Of Ghana Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

QNA

Accra: President of the Republic of Ghana HE Nana Akufo-Addo today received the credentials of HE Khalid bin Jabr Al Musallam, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir of the State of Qatar HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the President of the Republic of Ghana, and His Highnesss wishes for His Excellencys good and happiness, and for the and people of the Republic of Ghana continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Ghana conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.