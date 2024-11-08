Afra: Arabian Heritage Meets Modern Luxury At Qatar Boat Show 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha: Among the spectacular displays at the inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024 at Old Doha Port, one vessel stands out as a testament to the GCC's growing prominence in luxury yacht construction.

The 50-metre custom wooden yacht Afra represents a masterful fusion of traditional Arabian maritime heritage and cutting-edge design innovation.

Named after the owner's sister, who personally crafted its interior design, Afra is part of an exclusive fleet, with only four such vessels existing worldwide.

Outside night view of the Afra traditional wooden yacht at Qatar Boat Show 2024, taken on November 6, 2024. Photo by Alexandra Evangelista / The Peninsula

Built entirely in the Emirates with a focus on GCC sensibilities, this 9 million USD masterpiece showcases the region's capability to compete with traditional European yacht builders.

The yacht's most distinctive feature is its curved dhow construction, paying homage to the Arabian Gulf's rich maritime history.

This traditional approach has been revolutionized with modern materials – strategic reinforcement with fiberglass, aluminum steel, and carbon fiber ensures both structural integrity and contemporary performance.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Afra is its extraordinary lounge, featuring an unprecedented 24-metre expanse from entrance to its entertainment area.

Inside view of the lounge in the Afra traditional wooden yacht at Qatar Boat Show 2024, taken on November 7, 2024. Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

This architectural feat is made possible through innovative carbon fiber reinforcements, creating an uninterrupted space that defies conventional yacht design constraints.

The interior showcases an exquisite combination of traditional and contemporary elements, featuring handcrafted Thai rugs and premium Italian marble throughout.

Inside view of the lounge in the Afra traditional wooden yacht at Qatar Boat Show 2024, taken on November 7, 2024. Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

The accommodation layout includes six luxurious cabins: a master suite, a VIP cabin below deck, two double cabins, and two twin cabins, comfortably serviced by a professional crew of eight.

Technical excellence is evident in every aspect of the yacht's systems.

Powered by robust Caterpillar 2250 engines and equipped with twin generators, Afra features an innovative air conditioning system.

Inside view of the captain cockpit in the Afra traditional wooden yacht at Qatar Boat Show 2024, taken on November 7, 2024. Photo by Oussama Abbassi / The Peninsula

Unlike traditional waist-level venting, the climate control is engineered with top-of-room deployment, significantly improving efficiency and comfort.

As one of the highlights at the Qatar Boat Show 2024, which runs until November 9, Afra joins an impressive lineup of over 450 marine brands including industry leaders such as Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo Yachts, and Sunseeker.

The show, marking Qatar's emergence as a center for maritime lifestyle, has attracted significant attention from boat and yacht owners, water sports enthusiasts, and maritime industry professionals from across the region.

The presence of Afra at this inaugural event, attended by Qatar's Minister of Transport H E Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti and other distinguished guests, underscores the GCC's growing influence in luxury yacht construction and design.

This unique creation stands as a proud symbol of Arabian craftsmanship and innovation in the luxury maritime sector, perfectly aligned with the show's celebration of both traditional maritime heritage and modern marine innovation.