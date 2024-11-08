Al-Ajmi: Keen On Developing Sports Ties With Arab, Gulf Federations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Ice Hockey Federation (AIHF) Fahid Al-Ajmi affirmed on Friday eagerness to boost sports relations with Arab and Gulf federations, clubs and committees through sharing visits and participating in sports championships and forums.

Al-Ajmi, also head of Kuwait Winter Games Club, made the statement KUNA following a friendly game held in Omani capital, Muscat, between Kuwait ice hockey team and Oman ended 7-1 in favor of Kuwait.

The game created a key opportunity to share expertise between the two sides' players, he said, noting that such friendly matches aim to develop performance and levels of players.

He stressed that Kuwait Winter Games Club is paying much attention to support Gulf and Arab teams through participating in regional tourneys and exchanging bilateral visits.

Al-Ajmi extolled developed ice hockey game in Oman, thanks to outstanding and prominent efforts made by Omani ice hockey committee.

Meanwhile, head of Oman ice hockey committee Said Al-Zaabi said these sports games have a key role in developing players' levels and helping them acquire high skills.

Ina a similar abatement to KUAN, Al-Zaabi expressed deep-rooted brotherly ties among Gulf winter games' players. (end)

