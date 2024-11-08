Premier League: Chris Wood Becomes First Forest Player To Win POTM; Nuno Awarded Managerial Honour

(MENAFN- IANS) Nottingham, Nov 8 (IANS) Nottingham Forest have announced that Chris Wood and Nuno Espirito Santo have been awarded Player of the Month and Manager of the Month respectively for October. Players and staff were photographed with the awards, as Nuno and Chris were keen that the full team be recognised.

October was a good month for Nottingham Forest, consolidating what has been a strong start to the season which has seen them remain unbeaten throughout all three games in the month of October.

Chris Wood made history by winning the October 2024 Player of the Month award. The 32-year-old has become the first Nottingham Forest player and the first New Zealander to win the award.

Wood was the Premier League's top scorer in October. He scored in all three of his appearances, netting four goals in total to help Forest go unbeaten through the month, drawing at Chelsea, beating Crystal Palace, and winning an East Midlands derby at Leicester City. "I'm over the moon with it. It's a fantastic achievement. It's a credit to all of us and how the team's working. I couldn't have done it without them. They supply me with all the chances, so it's nice that I've been able to tuck them away for them," said Wood to PL's media team.

Nuno on the other hand topped a four-man shortlist that also includes Pep Guardiola, Fabian Hurzeler, and Arne Slot, claiming the award after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts. He became a five-time winner of the award, previously winning it with Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2018, June 2020 and October 2020, as well as with Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021.

It means only 11 managers in Premier League history have won the award more times than he has, with Nuno now level with Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe, Kevin Keegan and Claudio Ranieri.