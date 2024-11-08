Minor Arrested In Bengal On Charges Of Raping 4-Year Old Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) A 15-year-old teenager was arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday on charges of raping a four-year-old girl living in the same locality, said.

The incident was reported from the Tetulia village panchayat in the district.

The minor victim girl, with severe injuries in her private parts, has been admitted to the Lalbag Sub-Divisional Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is critical, according to local police sources.

As per the complaint filed by the parents of the victim, the accused minor was a good friend of the victim's elder brother and he used to come to their house often.

As per their complaints, the accused allured the victim by promising her to give chocolates and took her to a nearby field. Since the accused was known to the victim for quite some time, the latter did not hesitate to go with him.

According to the victim's mother, after some time, her daughter came back crying and on inspection, it was found that she was bleeding profusely.

"The accused is an old friend of my son. I never had imagined he would conduct such a heinous crime on my daughter. I want the police to investigate properly and the culprit be punished severely," she said.

Confirming the arrest of the accused youth, Additional Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad, Raspreet Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

West Bengal had been in the negative headlines for the last few months because of a series of incidences of rape and rape & murder, with minor girls being the victims in many cases. The most talked about case on this count had been the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August this year, in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting a probe.