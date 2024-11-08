Malaysia Says Six Of Its Peacekeepers Injured In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Nov 8 (IANS) Six members of Malaysia's peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were confirmed injured, the Malaysian said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 1.54 p.m. local time (7.54 p.m. in Malaysia) as the peacekeepers were in transit from Beirut to Marakah Camp when a strike hit a nearby vehicle, sending fragments into the bus transporting the Malaysians, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) said in a statement.

It added that it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates from time to time, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The MAF remains committed to the safety and well-being of its members as they carry out peacekeeping missions under the United Nations banner," the statement added.

UNIFIL positions have come under fire several times due to the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanese-Israeli border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.