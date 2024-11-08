All Available Funds To Support Ukraine Will Be Used Before End Of Biden's Presidential Term Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has stated that all remaining funds for programmes to support Ukraine will be used before the end of Joe Biden's presidential term.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing, Ukrinform reports.

“We still have approximately $2 billion left in USAI as well that we can commit. So you're going to continue to see packages roll out in the coming weeks before the end of this administration. That is consistent with how we've been doing this in the past. It's something that we've done on a pretty regular almost weekly basis, but I'd remind you, it's not just the United States that's supporting Ukraine and that will continue to support Ukraine,” she said

She recalled that Ukraine has bicameral and bipartisan support in Congress.

“So there is an administration change that's going to happen in January, but support for Ukraine remains strong,” said Sabrina Singh.

Asked whether the U.S. has enough weapons and equipment in current stockpiles and what will be produced before January 20th to actually use the remaining $4 billion in PDA, Singh confirmed:“We would use that PDA authority before the term ends”.

At the same time, she assured that the Pentagon is constantly replenishing its weapons stockpile.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election. November 5 was the main day of voting in the U.S. presidential election. Americans also elected the full House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. In addition, local elections were held in various states.