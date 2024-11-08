Kuwait Calls For Extending Technical Assistance To UNCAC Member States

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait called on Friday for extending the scope of technical assistance to member states of the United Nations against (UNCAC) to include understanding the risks of corruption and developing policies and plans to assess the risks.

This came in a speech delivered by the Observer of International Organizations and at Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Dhari Buyabes during the discussion of the fifth item on technical assistance provided to member states of the convention.

Buyabes stressed that this step will have a significant positive impact in the context of setting priorities and reviewing and developing the procedures in place against corruption.

He praised the efforts of the member states of the convention and officials of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for the technical assistance and technical publications they provide in the field of implementing the convention.

Bouyabes, who represented Nazaha in the meetings of the resumed 15th session of the UNCAC Implementation Review Team, said that Kuwait appreciated the efforts of the UN office in providing Kuwait with technical assistance through several workshops in fields such as financial disclosure and protection of whistleblowers.

He said that the Secretariat can better support the identification of concrete needs for technical assistance by including more detailed information on technical assistance needs in the final documents of the implementation review mechanism (country reports - comprehensive summaries).

He stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of implementing and exchanging requests for technical assistance, in addition to developing appropriate regulatory mechanisms capable of achieving these requirements, subject to the availability of the necessary human and financial resources.

Nazaha's representative stressed that the link between the requested technical assistance and the technical assistance provided can be enhanced by providing an international mechanism under the coordination of the UN Office. (end)

