'Please Forgive Me For...': DY Chandrachud's Final Message As Chief Justice Of India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, marked the final day of his tenure with a special message from the ceremonial bench. He not only sought forgiveness for his actions in the court but also paid tribute to past judges as he welcomed the tenure of Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Quoting the Jain phrase "Michhami Dukkadam," he said,“If I have ever hurt anyone in the court, please forgive me for that.” The Jain phrase means, "May all my misdeeds be forgiven."

| CJI reacts to row over PM's visit to his home: 'Unnecessary, unwarranted...'

Acknowledging the reality that he would no longer serve as the top judge of the country, he said,“I won't be able to deliver justice from tomorrow, but I am content,” reported NDTV. The Chief Justice assumed office on November 9 in the year 2022 and will be replaced by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who currently serves as the first puisne judge at the Supreme Court. Notably, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take oath to office as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.

Sharing a light-hearted moment that he had with his registrar judicial last evening, DY Chandrachud said,“When my registrar judicial asked me what time the ceremonial should begin, I said 2 pm, thinking it would allow us to wrap up a lot of pending items. But I wondered to myself-will anyone actually be here at 2 pm on a Friday afternoon? Or will I just be left looking at myself on the screen?”

| Marital rape case: CJI Chandrachud postpones hearing by four weeks – here's why

Justice DY Chandrachud noted, "The work we do can make or break cases," reported NDTV. Furthermore, he likened the role of judges to that of pilgrims, arriving at court each day with a commitment to serve. As he paid tribute to the "great judges who have graced this court and passed on the baton," he expressed confidence in leaving the bench in the capable hands of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, whom he praised as a capable leader.

| Is Aligarh Muslim University a minority institution? SC to rule today

Meanwhile, the lawyers and members of the bar, who gathered to honour the outgoing Chief Justice, described Justice DY Chandrachud as "a rock star" of the judiciary.