XT Announcement On Listing PUNCH (One Punch Cat)

About PUNCH (One Punch Cat)

One Punch Cat is a community-driven meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Inspired by the viral culture of internet memes and the legendary strength of the cat superhero archetype, One Punch Cat combines humor, community spirit, and blockchain technology into a single, engaging project. The token appeals to meme enthusiasts and crypto users who enjoy playful, creative tokens that foster strong community engagement and a shared sense of fun.

Designed for those who want to participate in the lighthearted side of the crypto world, One Punch Cat builds its identity around the concept of an unstoppable superhero cat. The project aims to grow a community that is not only united by humor but also by a shared interest in supporting meme culture in the blockchain space.

This listing on XT represents a key milestone for One Punch Cat, allowing the project to expand its reach and engage a larger audience within the crypto market. The listing on XT offers One Punch Cat increased visibility and an opportunity to strengthen its community.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his thoughts on the listing:

“One Punch Cat " is a fun, community-driven token representing the vibrant meme culture spirit within the blockchain. We're excited to bring PUNCH to XT Exchange and look forward to seeing how its community grows within our platform.”

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

