China (Xiamen) International Boat Show 2024: Bravely Taking The Lead For Writing A New Chapter Of The Yacht Industry

The Grand Opening Ceremony of the 17th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show on November 8

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's jointly paint the coastal blueprint and create our dreams with the blue ocean. Hosted by China Association of National Shipbuilding (CANSI) and Xiamen Road & Bridge Group Co. Ltd., undertaken by Yacht Industry Development Association of Fujian, the People's of Huli District of Xiamen City and Xiamen Road & Bridge Urban Service Development Co. Ltd. and co-hosted by Fujian Association of Shipbuilding Industry and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council

of Xiamen Municipal People's Government, the 17th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show (hereinafter referred to as Xiamen International Boat Show) has grandly opened on November 8 at Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina.

As a member of IFBSO (International Federation of Boat Show Organizers), one of the important supporting activities of East Asia Sea Conference 2024 namely the Xiamen International Ocean Week, Xiamen International Boat Show has been successfully held for 16 sessions since 2008. It has become a complex international event of yachts and boats integrating "exhibitions, forums, tournaments and activities". It has always been committed to becoming the leader of the yacht industry and the promoter of new coastal lifestyle and is known as the most influential boat show presented in a "land and water connection and interaction" manner.

Set sail to draw a picture of a new coastal lifestyle

Following the trend of the modern age and responding to policy guidance, this exhibition focuses on the theme of Leading Coastal Fashions to Enrich the Future, and takes the boat show in an open display manner with interactive water-land experience as the positioning, creating a great industrial event, presenting a new model of coastal lifestyle and opening up new ideas for the future development of coastal cultural tourism.

The exhibition area is 40,000m2, with seven established exhibition areas: land exhibition area, on-water exhibition area, sailing boat experiencing area, yacht experiencing area, food carnival area, on-water carnival activity area and fishing area. At the exhibition site, over 80 boats have been shown; 60 exhibitors joined the Show with products of many well-known brands; few hundred boats like OP, Topper, Flying Tiger Sailboat have competed for showing skills in races. During the exhibition, there will be many industrial exchange meetings, professional supporting activities, land and on-water carnival activities taking place in turn so as to guide the public to feel the charm and fun of coastal cultural tourism.

Appreciate wonderful collective presence of yachts and boats in the world

As one of the most concerned boat shows in the second half year,

Xiamen International Boat Show has gathered a wide variety of boats, such as super yacht, luxury yacht, flybridge yacht, sports yacht, fishing boat, waterski boat, sailboat, PWC, new energy boat, and introduced multiple supporting products for the industry, including scenic spot ship, on-water toys, engine, yacht accessories, yacht services and sports leisure exhibits and so on.

The exhibition has jointly presented top boat brands from China, the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries and regions. Boats and yachts of many well-known brands are seen in the Show, including the international brands Azimut, Riva, Sunreef, Prestige, Saxdor, Parker, Bella, Chris Craft, Beneteau, Hanse, Raymarine and the Chinese brands Yihong, VASTOCEAN, Huanzhu, Wanshi Sailing, Puccini, Ocean Master, Hangtong Yacht and so on, fully showcasing the boat makers' R&D achievements and cutting-edge new products. The exchanges between these enterprises will also open up a broader space for cooperation in the industry.

Compared with previous exhibitions, this year's

Xiamen International Boat Show expanded the scale for display of real boats and the number of ships over 30 feet has increased significantly and the designer and manufacturer of luxury sailboats and power multihulls Sunreef from Poland will be shown in the Show for the first time; the companies of other top international yacht brands

such as Azimut, Riva, Chris Craft and Prestige will join the Show with their main vessel products so as to strive to present a more professional and diversified exhibition impression and stimulate the new vitality of maritime economic development in Xiamen.

Collide views by focusing on new possibilities of coastal cultural tourism

The exhibition not only shows actual boats of domestic and foreign brands and scenarios of marine sports and coastal lifestyles, but also builds a professional communication platform for the industry through a series of supporting activities to expand ideas for future development of the industry.

The Symposium on High-Quality Development of Boat

Economy

between Governments and Enterprises uses Leading Coastal Fashions to Enrich the Future

as the theme. It has gathered the wisdoms of the yacht industry, related government units, universities, research institute and enterprises. Focusing on the market demand of global leisure yacht industry and frontier hot spots of the industry, in-depth discussion were made on the exploration and practice in yacht industry international competition, ocean cultural tourism, new-energy power from multiple angles such as technical design, market environment and industry chain operation. Besides, the discussion around the "yacht+" model and other topics was also conducted so as to jointly explore the high-quality development of China's yachts and boats.



In the future, Xiamen International Boat Show will take the symposium as an opportunity to continue to strengthen industrial cooperation, jointly promote the innovation and development of the yacht industry, contribute to the prosperity of Xiamen's marine economy and jointly promote the high-quality development of the yacht industry.

The exhibition has specially set up the Ecological Restoration Achievements Exhibition Area to share the propaganda content on the Ecological Restoration and Comprehensive Development of Wuyuan Bay Area, and linked the participants of East Asia Sea Conference to carry out ecological researches in Wuyuan Bay. The two sides will share knowledge, exchange experience, jointly discuss the way of harmonious coexistence between human and the ocean and call for the protection of the blue ocean.

Cheerfully play in coastal land and water carnivals

In recent years, with the transformation of the yacht industry, the public's interest in coasts and aquatic activities has been increasing greatly and more and more people have begun to love and participate in these ocean-friendly leisure projects.

By creating a series of distinctive land and water carnival activities, integrating the "yacht+" concept and providing panoramic and 3D experimental scenarios, the exhibition has has increased the public's interest and level of participation and thus realized the transformation from an exhibition of yacht and boat products to the lifestyle with a yacht.



The exhibition has prepared to showcase aquatic sports performances such as

Wakesurfing, Aquatic Flying Man and Aquatic Super Race, so audiences can see the wonderful scene of "speedy surfing on waves" from the first perspective within the exhibition area.

6th Chinese University Student Sailing Championship, 3rd Wangchao Cup Sailboat Invitational Tournament and 4th Ocean Star Cup Youth Sailing Race for 2024 are also being held at the same time during the exhibition, igniting the competitive enthusiasm for Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina. Bravely doing the sail on ocean enables you to enjoy the landscape and understand the world. As Wuyuan Bay Yacht Marina's own independent race, Wangchao Cup Sailboat Invitational Tournament has effectively promoted Xiamen's rich marine tourism resources and enriched the new forms of tourism consumption in the "tournament + tourism" model and provided a competitive stage for the enthusiasts who wanna experience the race.

Paddle board, dynamic kayaking, electric small yacht/motorcycle, online well-known best-seller pedal boat and many other highly-praised recreational projects have also been opened for the audiences to experience. In addition to viewing of the tournament activities and performances, the audiences will have the opportunity to get a rich and colorful interactive experience and feel the charm of aquatic activities.

Besides, when the sunset afterglow fully fills the marina with the gentle sea breeze, a picture of coastal lifestyle will quietly unfold for you. While enjoying the leisure afternoon tea on a yacht, you can also enjoy an audiovisual feast by viewing a band's live performance. The exhibition has specially introduced the concept of recreational fishing by establishing its fishing leisure exhibition area so as to promote an "outward exploratory" coastal lifestyle so every participant can deeply feel the infinite possibilities of the coastal life.

Let's sail vigorously to move forward. China (Xiamen) International Boat Show will continue to give a full play to its advantages as a platform, release the surging momentum of the yacht industry and cooperate with our peers to draw a grand blueprint for the prosperity and development of the marine economy.

SOURCE China (Xiamen) International Boat Show

