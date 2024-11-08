China Consumer Profile 2023-2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China: Consumer Profile" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's consumer landscape in 2023 reflects evolving demographic, economic and social trends. This report examines shifts in population, household structures, income and expenditure patterns while highlighting changing lifestyles influenced by and environmental awareness. It provides insights into the strategies businesses must adopt to align with rising digital engagement, growing eco-consciousness and increased demand for personalised services as China moves towards 2040.

The publisher's China: Consumer Profile report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Economy market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Key findings

Key drivers affecting consumers in China in 2023

How developments today shape the consumers of tomorrow

Urbanisation accelerates as Shanghai, Tianjin, and Beijing face great population shifts

Opportunities for growth

Rising preference for smaller, single person households

Chinese consumers opt for smaller homes and smart features

Households in China will be led by individuals aged 60+

Digital connectivity surges in Chinese households to fuel tech opportunities

Low inflation sustained by modest growth in consumer prices

Millennials lead in financial optimism and investment in education

Digital natives and urban consumers lead wealth expansion by 2040

Shanghai dominates as top consumer market, while Shenzhen leads in growth rate

Key findings of consumer surveys

Millennials prioritise health, quality and eco-friendliness more than other generations

Chinese consumers less likely to buy fewer, higher quality products than global average

Chinese consumers increasingly prioritize environmental impact in daily choices

Chinese consumers show confidence in financial security Job security and skills development remain top priorities for Chinese workforce

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900