China Personal Luxury Industry Report 2024: Market To Reach CNY93.78 Billion This Year - Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Luxury in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail current value sales of designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) in China are rising by 5% to stand at CNY93.78 billion in 2024 primarily boosted by sales of designer apparel. Growth is thanks to inflation and successful marketing that appeals to wealthy consumers' interest in popular luxury brands. Moreover, there is an accelerating trend towards purchasing fewer but better-quality products.

Personal Luxury in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Wearables Electronics, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Designer apparel and footwear (ready-to-wear) is home to minimalist clothing but decorative jeans, while digital trends continue

Luxottica continues to lead luxury eyewear in 2023

Sales rise for luxury jewellery despite relatively conservative consumer attitudes

Luxury leather goods benefits from trend towards investment purchases

Innovation and advanced tech drive growth in luxury wearables

Luxury timepieces sees rise of smart and connected options

Luxury writing instruments and stationery sees growth curbed by ongoing digitalisation trends High-end brands supported by demand for efficacy in super premium beauty and personal care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Positive growth forecast for luxury wearables

E-commerce platforms to see greater investment, while more players will expand into China Luxury jewellery likely to lead value growth, and sustainability concerns will slowly gather pace

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2019-2023

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Luxury: % Value 2020-2023

Table 5 Distribution of Personal Luxury by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 7 Forecast Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

LUXURY GOODS IN CHINA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA



Table 8 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 10 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2019-2023

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2020-2023

Table 13 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 15 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900