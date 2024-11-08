Hong Kong Design Centre Unveils 2024 DFA Young Design Talent Award Winners: Celebrating 17 Rising Stars Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Media OutReach Newswire - 8 November 2024 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is thrilled to reveal the winners of DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award (DFA HKYDTA) 2024. A total of 17 young and exceptional designers from Hong Kong have been selected by a panel of distinguished judges. Among them, 13 winners will receive financial sponsorships to pursue education or work experiences outside Hong Kong, broadening their horizons and bringing fresh perspectives to our local creative industry. DFA HKYDTA is one of the six DFA Awards programmes organised by HKDC, with The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, and Hong Kong Design Institute and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, School of Design as sponsors.
