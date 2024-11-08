Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces Trademark Agreement With Gravity Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a maker of advanced electric vehicles, has reached an agreement with Gravity Inc., an American of high-speed, EV-charging equipment. The agreement marks a compromise between the two companies regarding use of the Lucid Gravity trademark. According to the announcement, the agreement approves Lucid's use of the Lucid Gravity brand, noting that the usage is without impinging on Gravity's preexisting trademark. By reaching an agreement, the two companies are avoiding a dispute or action. A Gravity official noted that the company's mission is to fuel growth in the EV space, stating that“when there is an opportunity to work together and collaborate across the sector, that's the path we will take.” The company is committed to bring accessible, sustainable, electric transportation to American cities, the company representative said, and will work to ensure that everyone understands the“distinct value” of the two brands.“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Gravity Inc.,” said

Lucid Group general counsel Matt Everitt in the press release.“Anticipation is building for the Lucid Gravity, and we look forward to delivering the world's most outstanding all-electric SUV.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy. For more information about the company, visit .

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN