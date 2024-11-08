AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025: Qatar Placed In Group A Against Strong Rivals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar were placed in Group A with hosts China, Australia, Kyrgyzstan for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 following the conclusion of the official draw in Shenzhen yesterday. The 42nd edition of the will take place from February 12 to March 1, 2025.

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups with not just continental glory at stake but also four tickets to the U-20 2025 in Chile.

Qatar won the title in 2014, while China were champions in 1985. Australia were runners-up in 2010 while Kyrgyzstan will be making their third appearance at the tournament.

Five-time winners Iraq head the Group B cast with Jordan, Saudi Arabia and North Korea also vying for the two quarter-final spots. North Korea and Saudi Arabia are three-time champions while Jordan were fourth in 2006.

Group C will see defending champions Uzbekistan facing four-time winners Iran, Indonesia and Yemen slugging it out. Indonesia won the title in 1961 while Yemen will be making their seventh appearance at the Finals

Leading the Group D challenge will be 2016 champions Japan with 12-time winners South Korea, Syria (1994 winners) and Thailand (champions in 1962, 1969) also hoping to advance to the quarter-finals.