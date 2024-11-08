Anushka Sharma Fulfils Her Childhood Memories With Virat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed dosas at a Mumbai café, and a photo from their visit has been doing the rounds on social media.

On Friday, the took to her Instagram handle and re-shared a post of a café featuring her and Virat posing with the staff members. Alongside the image, Sharma wrote in the caption,“Benne-fic full childhood memories revived macha.” The official Instagram account of Benne, a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra, posted a series of pictures from Virat and Anushka's visit there.

In the first photo, the couple is seen posing with the café staff. The 'PK' actress stands in front, smiling and dressed in khaki pants, a white t-shirt, and an open shirt layered on top. Virat stands behind her, sporting a white t-shirt and a cap. Another image captures the bill from their meal, and a third photo features Virat's autograph on a cap.

The café posted another photo of Virat and Anushka with the entire staff, with one extra team member humorously added through Photoshop. The caption explained,“POV: The one day you miss work. Dinesh was really sad he wasn't on shift today, so we photoshopped him in.”

The post was accompanied by the song "If You Come Today", a well-loved Kannada track by Dr. Rajkumar.

Yesterday, Anushka posted a photo of devotees celebrating Chhath Pooja on Mumbai beach. The image showed devotees participating in the ritual by taking a holy dip in the sea while offering their prayers. Several individuals were seen standing in the water, reflecting the significance of this sacred festival. The Sultan actress captioned the picture,“Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein.”

On the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in the film "Zero" opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will next be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in "Chakda Xpress." The upcoming biopic is backed by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.