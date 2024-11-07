CLOSE-IN: The Indian Cricket Cap Has Very Little Value (IANS Column)

(MENAFN- IANS) India's 3-0 loss to New Zealand has stunned the fans and followers. A series that one thought would be easily won by India has turned out to be a disaster for Indian cricket.

The knives are out for the non-performers, a few are the darling of Indian cricket. It is just a game, one can say, however, the trauma of such a defeat was just not fathomable.

One felt that with India ruling the roost at home since 2013, the process of demolishing an opponent in cricket in their backyard was forever set in stone. Cricket is an unforgiving game in which one has seen over many decades, many an unconquerable side fall when least expected. India, faced this humiliation after having conquered all who came to their shore in the last decade.

New Zealand, the good boys of World cricket, simply destroyed India and they deserved every bit of their victory. The young side batted, bowled and most of all, out thought, in every way, the Indian think tank. They batted and bowled with purpose and their field placement was brilliantly executed.

They were without their former captain and their best batter Kane Williamson and with Trent Boult , their spearhead fast bowler ,having recently retired from Test cricket, the New Zealand side looked a bit inexperienced and raw.

However, the feeling that one got watching and following the New Zealand side, was how proud and honored they were playing for their country. The players seem to accept a change in leadership without a fuss and the team selection without a grudge. With very little domestic cricket for them to play at home they value every match they get to play, whether at home or away. When they adorn their national colors they seem to rise above one's expectation. With a population of 5.3 million they have had 3 important victories recently. A Test series win against India, beating England in rugby, as well as winning the Americas Cup in sailing in Barcelona recently.

When one plays cricket in India, ones aim is naturally, like all other sports, to play for the country. That to a sportsperson is the ultimate goal. Excelling in it for ones' nation is the dream that one feels blessed by forever. To make ones country proud through a win is a feeling of joy not just for oneself but also for the millions of fellow countrymen following the proceedings or matches.

The most startling factor of the present Indian cricket side was that they were at sea in their own conditions. The reason being that most of the top Indian players do not play domestic cricket. This is not pertaining to the 1st class matches, but also more importantly at the local club level. Tricky turning tracks were the regular feature at most of the venues one played on, especially, once the summer set in. One learned the skills to handle those conditions through playing with soft hands while batting and making the bowler err through deft placements and feet movements.

Somehow, the importance of playing for ones country among the Indian cricketers has lost its importance. The Indian cap is no more an exclusive or a far reaching goal. Indian International players are being churned out like a factory production. One barely remembers many of them who have come and gone and are now dwindling into obscurity.

A good example is the present situation. Two Indian sides, one to South Africa to play a T20 series there and the other to Australia are overlapping each other. Apart from that an India A side is playing against an Australian A side in Australia. This would add up to nearly 50 of the top Indian players missing playing in the India premier domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy. To defuse the importance of such a tournament that was the base of Indian cricket ,can be detrimental in the future. The first repercussion of it was the last test series against New Zealand.

There will be around 30 capped players in the coming months, all playing for India. This has been the trend since quite a while in Indian cricket. The limited overs will be there as a relief if one missed out on a Test cap and so aiming to get a test cap is not a necessity.

This one feels is the reason that the Indian cricketers during the Test series looked complacent. The top players were more concerned about their prospects and retention in the IPL, rather than worrying about the Test championship. How can a side give rest to their premier fast bowler and Vice-Captain of the side, Jasprit Bumrah, in a crucial point accumulating match in order to keep him fresh for the Australian tour 3 weeks later. If Bumrah could not complete a 3 Test match series, one wonders about his fitness during the 5 Test match series against Australia.

One gather that Rohit Sharma will not be available for maybe the first two Test matches, as he is staying back for the birth of his second child. The honor of leading India in cricket is one of the most prestigious positions one can hope for. The sad part is that an Indian cricketer feels and rightly so that he is entitled to taking days off. However, Indian cricket is as much their baby as one of their own. If they do not nurse it with their presence, the growth and success that Indian cricket is having at present, it can diminish quite rapidly.

The dream of making the World Test Championship is fading, however, a series win against South Africa in the T20 series would be a redeeming option. After all, a good performance in it should get players a lucrative IPL contract during the auction.

Who cares about the Indian cap!

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)