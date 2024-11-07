BC.GAME Celebrates Principal Leicester City Partnership With Exclusive Video Release
WILLEMSTAD, Netherlands, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BC, a global leader in the crypto iGaming sector, has proudly announced the release of an exclusive video documenting its multi-million dollar partnership with Premier League club Leicester City.
This partnership, first announced in July, marks a significant milestone in sports and gaming collaborations, with BC featured prominently on the front of Leicester City's First Team and adult replica shirts during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.
The video, featuring stars including Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi and James Justin, was officially released today, and the signing ceremony is a testament to the strong bond and shared vision between
BC and Leicester City.
The Foxes, known for their remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016, which is widely claimed as one of sport's most iconic achievements, boast a storied history and won the Emirates FA Cup and FA Community Shield in 2021.
This partnership is a strategic move by BC to align with renowned sports teams and to capitalise on Leicester City's global appeal. The collaboration is designed not only to enhance BC's brand presence through extensive marketing and brand collaboration, but also to offer Leicester City supporters innovative ways to connect with their favourite team.
By joining forces, BC taps into the loyal following of the club, creating opportunities to engage fans through tailored promotions, exclusive content, and interactive gaming experiences that resonate with the spirit of football.
