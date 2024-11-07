Al-Mughaseeb Re-Elected As President Of QBF

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Assembly of the Qatar Federation (QBF) has re-elected Mohammed bin Saad al-Mughaseeb as President for a new term that will last until 2028. This decision was made during the electoral General Assembly meeting convened yesterday at the federation's headquarters in Al Gharafa. In the meeting, Saadoun Sabah al-Kuwari was appointed as Secretary-General, while Ahmed Youssef Mohammed Mubarak al-Darwish was designated as Assistant Secretary-General.

Additionally, Abdullah Sultan al-Jaber, Abdulrahman Hamad Mohammed al-Manea, Mishaal Abdullah Youssef al-Malki and Ahmed Youssef Mohammed Mubarak al-Darwish were elected to the QBF's Board of Directors, with Zahra Majed Burhan al-Zaidan nominated as a female member of the Board.

The meeting was presided over by al-Mughaiseeb, the federation's President, and attended by al-Kuwari, the Secretary-General, along with Ishaq al-Hashemi, a representative from the Qatar Olympic Committee's Sports Affairs Department, who confirmed that the meeting met the legal quorum required by the nine clubs.

In his opening remarks, al-Mughaiseeb emphasised the QBF's dedication to improving communication with Qatari clubs to foster the development of the sport and enhance the quality of local competitions. He reiterated that the ongoing initiatives are aimed at fulfilling the federation's objectives and enriching both local and international competitions.

The meeting addressed several significant topics, including the QBF's forthcoming strategy and the national teams' preparations for the 2027 World Cup, which will be hosted by Qatar, marking the first time this event takes place in the Middle East.

The future strategy of the QBF was also deliberated, along with preparations for upcoming events such as the 2030 Asian Games and initiatives aimed at developing women's teams, all contributing to the realisation of Qatar Vision 2030 in the realm of sports.

Al-Mughaiseeb expressed appreciation for the support extended by HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Jassim bin Rashid al-Buainain, Secretary-General of the QOC, and Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani the Honorary President of the QBF.

