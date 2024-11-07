No Imaginary Line Can Divide Kashmir, Kargil: Omar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A delegation from Kargil district of Ladakh UT led by Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Haji Mohmad Haneefa Jan and Additional General Secretary of National conference & Former Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today to congratulate him on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
The delegation included Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, Mohammad Jaffer Akhoon, Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Kargil, former Ministers and other women representatives. Expressing their warm wishes, the delegation conveyed their congratulations to Chief Minister Abdullah for his recent election victory and the success of his party.
In response, the CM expressed gratitude and appreciation for their visit, saying,“It's truly heartening to see you here in Srinagar to personally congratulate me. I feel happy and deeply indebted that you traveled from Kargil and remote areas of Ladakh to be here.”
During the meeting, he emphasized the deep, historical bond between Kargil and Kashmir, stating,“Kargil and Kashmir remain connected through our hearts, and no imaginary line can divide us.”
The delegation also raised certain concerns related to students from Kargil studying in various institutions across Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister assured them that a separate formal meeting would soon be convened with them to discuss these issues, in which senior government officers shall also be called to participate.
Addressing the delegation's concerns about representation, the Chief Minister affirmed that the MPs from Kashmir would continue to advocate for Ladakh in the Indian Parliament.
He added,“Ladakh, especially Kargil, should never feel alone. As an elder brother, Kashmir will always voice Ladakh's concerns on every platform.”
Former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, MP Haji Mohmad Haneefa Jan, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, former J&K Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, and Chairman CEC LAHDC Kargil Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, also spoke on the occasion.
