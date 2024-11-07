Vietnam Becomes 5Th Largest Tea Exporter In The World

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HANOI, Vietnam – As of the end of September, Vietnam has achieved the status of the 5th largest tea exporter in the world, exporting 108,000 tonnes and generating revenue of about US$189 million.

This represents a significant increase of 31.9 percent in volume and 34.2 per cent in export value compared to the same period last year. This is reported by Vietnam News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS.

In July, Vietnam was the eighth largest exporter of tea, earning a revenue of US$135 million from exporting 78,000 tonnes. These details were announced at a on promoting the production and consumption of high-quality tea.

Nguyen Quoc Manh, deputy director of the department of crop production (under the ministry of agriculture and rural development), said tea production has generally increased in recent years due to higher productivity despite a slight decrease in cultivated area.

Vietnam's tea products are supplied to more than 100 countries, including Pakistan, Russia and China. The country currently produces about 15 different types of tea, mostly black and green.

