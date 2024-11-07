Biden Pledges To Fulfill Oath, Ensure Peaceful Power Transfer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden confirmed that the United States will witness a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, the date of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

In an address to the nation at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said he spoke with the President-elect to congratulate him on his victory and assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition.

He made the comments after contender and Vice President Kamala Harris conceded the election to Trump.

Biden stressed that I would fulfill my oath and respect the Constitution, and on January 20, we would witness a peaceful transfer of power here in America.

He also noted that he had spoken with Harris and honored her for running an inspiring campaign; everyone could see something I learned early on to respect her character immensely. This praise for Harris is inspiring and fosters a sense of respect towards her.

Biden stated, "We accept the choice the country has made," emphasizing that true patriotism involves loving your country and your neighbor, regardless of winning or losing in the elections. This unity serves as a beacon of hope for our nation's future.

He hoped we could unite as American citizens and put aside our political differences. His call for reducing tensions is reassuring during these politically charged times.

Biden expressed his hope that the integrity of the American electoral system would not be questioned, emphasizing that the country's elections are fair, just, transparent, and trustworthy, whether victorious or not.

The President expressed gratitude to his team and supporters, stating, "Together, we have succeeded in making America better. We have 74 days remaining in our term, so let us make every day count. This is our responsibility to the American people."

During his call, Biden invited Trump to the White House to congratulate him, and the president-elect's campaign said that he would accept the invitation to discuss the transition of power.

The elections were held amidst a very intense competition between Trump and Harris. Still, the former president achieved victory thanks to his results in the swing states that were known to decide who would be the 47th president of the United States. (end)

rsr









MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108864089