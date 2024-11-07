Zelensky Believes Trump Wants Quick Fix To Russian War Against Ukraine
11/7/2024 7:14:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he believes that the U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, is willing to ensure a quick end to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.
The head of the Ukrainian state said this during a press conference following his address to the summit of the European Political Community, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
"As for the quick end to the war. Today, I believe President trump wants a quick fix. 'Wants' doesn't mean it will turn out that way though. And have no reproaches - I'm just saying that we are where we are. And we are at war with the 'russkies'. This is a fact, this is the most challenging enemy of this century... That's why we need to prepare for any decision. We want a just end to the war. I am sure that a quick end to the war implies losses for Ukraine. Maybe we don't know or don't see something - it may be the case. It takes a little time," he said.
The president of Ukraine also recalled that he had "good conversations" and "a good meeting" with Trump. At the same time, he emphasized that these conversations should be more substantive and "both sides need to prepare for that."
Zelensky added that Russia poses a challenge including because it is a big country. He also noted that Vladimir Putin seeks to "engulf" other European states, and that he will not stop on this path.
