Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 7th November 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,212.1 3.3% 42.3% RSISX USD Index 2,175.1 3.3% 42.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 15,790.4 # of Listed Comp. on the ISX / OTC 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 12.0 # of Traded Comp. / OTC 64 / 1 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 21,627 # of Companies (Up) 16 Total Trades (#/d)* 4,787 # of Companies (Down) 23 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 21,633 # of Companies (Not changed) 25 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,388 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 3.740 55.8% 133.8% Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 4.550 51.7% 0.0% The Light and Mining Ind. (UCM) ITLI 1.440 25.2% 105.7% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 1.770 20.4% 126.9% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 24.000 20.0% 22.9% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 4.500 -16.7% 184.8% United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.060 -14.3% -25.0% Dar Al-Salam for Insurance NDSA 0.730 -6.4% 4.3% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 5.800 -4.9% -31.6% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 1.020 -3.8% 27.5% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 5,096.0 3,860.6 32.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,036.6 1,542.9 13.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,372.0 1,039.4 8.8% Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Isl. Bank (NRM) BAMS 1,316.0 997.0 8.5% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 1,184.2 897.1 7.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,392 11,895.2 9,011.5 76.7% Telecom 318 1,372.9 1,040.1 8.9% Industry 1,074 1,327.1 1,005.4 8.6% Agriculture 437 518.4 392.8 3.3% Hotels&Tourism 202 313.0 237.1 2.0% Services 122 69.8 52.9 0.5% Insurance 105 11.9 9.0 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 4,650 15,508.4 11,748.8 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



A cross transaction occurred on 10.4 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank (BTRI) on Nov. 6, valued at IQD5.1 bn and corresponding to 3.9% of BTRI's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 1.4 bn shares of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) on Nov. 7 valued at IQD1.3 bn and corresponding to 0.6% of BAMS's capital.

Asiacell (TASC) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023, starting Nov. 10. The company decided in its recent AGM (Oct. 19) to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.8% dividend yield. The branches of the National Bank of Iraq (BNOI) mentioned in the announcement will be ready to distribute dividends during official working hours.

Under the auspices of the Securities Commission, the Chairman of the Commission, Faisal Al-Haimus, announced that the implementation of the strategic agreement between the Iraq Stock Exchange and the Iraq Technology Company represents an important step towards achieving digital transformation in the Iraqi securities sector, in line with the directives of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. Al-Haimus stressed that "the new system will contribute significantly to enhancing the efficiency of operations and simplifying procedures within the market, which will lead to improving the speed and accuracy of financial transactions, as well as increasing levels of transparency and credibility." (ISC)

Modern Sewing (IMOS) invited its shareholders to receive their cash dividends for the fiscal year 2023, starting Nov. 5. The company decided in its recent AGM (Sep. 24) to distribute IQD0.25 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.8% dividend yield.

ISX requested AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Ishtar Gate For e-Payment Systems and Services (FISH) will start trading in the OTC on Nov. 11.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



New shares of Credit Bank of Iraq (BROI) from the capital increase to IQD319.87 bn resumed trading on Nov. 4.

New shares of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) from the capital increase through an 11.63% rights issue and a 4.98% bonus issue to IQD351.0 bn resumed trading on Nov. 5.

Ready Made Clothes (IRMC) resumed trading on Nov. 6 after holding its AGM on Oct. 31 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.04 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 1.1% dividend yield. National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) resumed trading on Nov. 6 after holding its AGM on Nov. 3 in which they discussed and approved electing four original and two alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of National Islamic Bank (BNAI) starting Nov. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 9 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 12 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue.