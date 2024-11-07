Trump's Foreign Policy Strategy Lies In His Unpredictability U.S. Journalist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy strategy lies in his unpredictability.

Benny Avni, a columnist for the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

Avni said that a journalist once asked if China would dare to attack Taiwan and he replied that they would not do it because they think he is crazy.

According to the expert, the main principle of Trump's foreign policy, both in relation to Russia and Ukraine and the Middle East, is that he wants people to be afraid of what he can do, because he is very unpredictable. "I think this is his strategy," Avni said.

He expressed doubt that Trump would end the war a few days before his inauguration, as he had stated during his election campaign, but he could have done it.

Avni recalled that Trump had sent Javelins anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, which his predecessor, Barack Obama, refused to provide. Obama talked a lot about opposing Russia on the Ukrainian issue, but Trump provided defensive systems, the expert said.

Biden, in turn, transferred a lot of weapons to Ukraine, but continued to indicate how to use them and how not to use them, Avni added.

He said he did not know what Trump would do. In his opinion, that is Trump's whole point: he does not want anyone to know and he does not want Ukraine to know what he can do. After all, Avni added, Trump emphasized that he sympathizes with Ukrainians because of their suffering, and that is important.

