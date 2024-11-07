Ukraine Actively Developing Anti-Drone Tech - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine actively employs strategic radio-electronic jamming (e-warfare) when repelling Russian drone attacks, increasing the volume of available technologies to counter UAVs.

Deputy Prime for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov touched on the issue during the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy clearly understands where we place our EW assets and also starts to use optical guidance, which reduces the effectiveness of our blocking assets. In response, we created an analytical system that allows us to react," Fedorov explained.

He added that, depending on where e-warfare devices are used, the drones change their altitude, routes, and attacking patterns.

According to him, the ministry makes new decisions every day, which are under constant discussion. In addition, increasing the volume of countermeasures may also cause confusion with GPS navigation in mobile phones.

Fedorov noted that it is important to change organizationally when developing new technologies.

As reported, during air raid alerts in Ukraine, the satellite navigation systems in mobile phones may be disrupted.