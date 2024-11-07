Finance Ministry, GLOBSEC Discuss Prospects For Ukraine's Economic Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Finance Sergii Marchenko and Deputy Finance Minister Oleksandr Kava have met with John Barter, Senior Vice President at the security and development think tank GLOBSEC, to discuss prospects for Ukraine's economic recovery.

The meeting focused on Ukraine's key macroeconomic indicators for the current year and 2025, attracting international assistance and cooperation to further support Ukraine through GLOBSEC's activities.

"Cooperation with leading think tanks, including GLOBSEC, helps to develop solutions that not only respond to today's challenges, but also lay the foundation for Ukraine's economic recovery," Marchenko said.

According to Kava, who took part in the annual GLOBSEC Tatra Summit in October, such meetings help strengthen economic ties and contribute to Ukraine's economic recovery.

Barter, in turn, said that GLOBSEC plans to focus Tatra Summit 2025 on highlighting and discussing Ukraine's pressing economic and financial issues.

Photo credit: gov