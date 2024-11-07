Japan Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Expected To Reach USD 10,342.8 Mn By 2030, CAGR Of 9.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Japan automated material handling equipment has grown significantly, rising demand for customized orders in e-commerce, technological advancements

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Japan automated material handling equipment market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for across various industries, particularly in e-commerce. As the preference for customized and personalized product orders rises within the sector, the need for efficient, automated material handling solutions has surged. Technological advancements, such as robotics and wireless technologies, have also contributed to the growing efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and warehouse operations. Additionally, the demand for robots in manufacturing and warehousing facilities, along with the rise of emerging markets, is fueling further market expansion.According to a report by Allied Market Research, "Japan Automated Material Handling Equip ment Market by Product Type, System Type, Component, Application, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the Japan automated material handling equipment market was valued at $4,270 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $10,342.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The market is driven by the increasing need for automation in various phases of the product life cycle, including development, distribution, and end-user delivery. Automated material handling systems streamline the flow of goods, reducing transit times and incorporating advanced machinery and technologies.Download PDF Sample:The use of automated material handling equipment in Japan has transformed industries such as assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste management. Technological innovations, including robots, autonomous vehicles, and wireless solutions, have been pivotal in shaping the market. As demand grows, companies are focusing on developing cost-effective, compact, and energy-efficient material handling systems to cater to a broader customer base. The e-commerce sector, with its emphasis on process automation and waste reduction, has been a key driver in this growth.Strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and business expansions, are also helping key players strengthen their market position. For instance, in February 2021, Daifuku Co., Ltd. and Germany-based AFT Industries AG entered a business partnership to leverage their material handling expertise in the automotive industry. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand from automotive manufacturers for advanced material handling systems, thereby further boosting the market.However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges to the market. Lockdowns in major countries like China, the United States, and India disrupted production, affecting the global automated material handling equipment supply chain. This led to a temporary decline in sales. Despite these setbacks, the reopening of production facilities and the distribution of vaccines are expected to restore market conditions and accelerate recovery.Key players in the Japan automated material handling equipment market include Daifuku Co., Ltd., IHI Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Maxpull Machinery & Engineering Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TOYO Kanetsu K.K., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., and Seibu Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.Purchase Enquiry:Key Findings from the Study:The robotic system segment led the Japan automated material handling equipment market in terms of revenue in 2020.The storage application segment registered the highest revenue in 2020.The third-party logistics sector is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years.The report offers an in-depth analysis of current and emerging market trends and opportunities, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape.The study provides detailed estimates for key market segments between 2021 and 2030, offering insights into future growth potential.

