Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend


11/7/2024 5:17:58 PM

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV ) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 (fifty-one and one-half cents) per share, payable on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected]

