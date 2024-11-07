Exploring Themes Of Legacy And Identity In Time After Time By Susan M. Borris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time , the compelling historical by Susan M. Borris, explores enduring themes of legacy, identity, and the interconnections between past and present.



Time After Time contrasts two distinct but interconnected narratives: one set in ancient Dacia during the first century AD, under the threat of Roman conquest, and the other in contemporary New Orleans, where a young woman uncovers her ancestral roots leading back to that ancient civilization. Through these dual timelines, the novel examines how the legacies of the past persist and influence modern lives.



The theme of legacy is central to the novel, as both main characters-Micah, a young Dacian leader, and Desiree Etienne, a modern-day archeology student-navigate their responsibilities and heritage. Micah grapples with the weight of his ancestors' expectations in defending their homeland, while Desiree explores how her Dacian lineage shapes her identity and purpose. Through their journeys, Borris reflects on the ways in which our ancestors' realities continue to impact current generations.



Identity is another significant theme explored in the novel. The characters' understanding of themselves is deeply intertwined with their cultural histories and the myths of their people. As Desiree delves deeper into her family's past, she uncovers layers of her identity that challenge and redefine her understanding of herself in the context of her community and history.



The novel also delves into the concept of time as a continuum that links individuals across centuries. Borris uses historical parallels and echoes to demonstrate that the challenges, decisions, and values of people from different eras are interconnected. This narrative technique not only enriches the storytelling but also posits questions about the cyclic nature of history and human experiences.



Time After Time encourages a contemplative engagement with these themes, making it a compelling read for those interested in how the past informs our present and influences our future. It is particularly resonant for readers who seek a deeper understanding of how personal and collective histories are not merely events of the past but active elements that shape contemporary societal and individual realities.



The novel's rich thematic exploration makes it a suitable choice for book clubs, academic discussions, and anyone interested in a thoughtful examination of how historical narratives and personal discovery intersect.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris discovered her passion for writing in middle school, which has since shaped her life. She attended community college in Elgin, Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Susan's first novel, Lost Identity, highlighted her innate storytelling ability.



Her writing style-emotional, real, and sometimes intense-develops characters and worlds that deeply engage her readers. She finds background noise essential to her writing process. Inspired by her high school English teacher, Susan has maintained her unique narrative style throughout her career.



Residing near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan enjoys gardening, spending time with her family, and her golden retriever, Murphy. Her writing not only serves as a career but as a joyful and integral part of her life, aiming to leave a lasting legacy of stories for her family and readers.

