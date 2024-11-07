Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces The Versatile 24” Electric Cooking Range With Convection Oven For Compact Kitchen

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

24inch Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances announces the release of the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range with Convection Oven , a thoughtfully designed kitchen appliance created for homes where space and functionality are essential.

With a host of innovative features, this range provides an ideal cooking experience in a compact form. Priced at $729, the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range is available for purchase through major retailers including Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon.

The cooking range features a ceramic cooktop with four burners that enable users to cook multiple dishes at once, while a Hot Surface Indicator Light ensures safety by signaling when the surface remains too hot to touch. A splash back is included to keep surrounding areas clean and free from food splatter, and the easy-to-clean ceramic surface offers durability while maintaining a sleek look.

Inside the convection oven, two wire racks allow for flexible meal preparation, providing space for baking, roasting, and broiling. The top and bottom heating elements ensure that food is cooked evenly and consistently, while a built-in grill function allows for healthier cooking of meats and vegetables without the need for additional appliances. The oven light provides clear visibility, allowing users to check cooking progress without opening the door and losing heat.

Equator has included several storage-friendly design features as well. A bottom drawer offers extra space for cookware, while the freestanding design of the range allows it to integrate seamlessly into kitchens of any layout. The 24” Electric Cooking Range is versatile enough to fit in tight spaces without compromising the range of cooking options, making it ideal for city apartments, vacation homes, and compact kitchens.

The Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range is an example of the brand's ongoing commitment to meeting modern needs while prioritizing efficiency, user convenience, and safety. As with all Equator appliances, the range has been designed with rigorous attention to detail and reliability, ensuring a valuable addition to any home.

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has led the market with energy-efficient, space-saving appliances. To learn more about the Equator 24” Electric Cooking Range and other appliances, please visit .

