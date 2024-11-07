Brothers Out Hiking Got Lost On Picacho Hill In Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) LOS POZOS, TIERRAS ALTAS, Chiriquí. –

After remaining missing for more than five days in the highest and most remote part of Picacho Hill, in La Amistad International Park, the brothers Nariño and Charlie Aizpurúa were found alive by coffee producer Rattibor Hartmann, who, along with his collaborators Rogelio García and Patricio Miranda, began the search for these hikers in the early hours of Monday, November 4.

Hartmann said

that the Aizpurúa brothers could receive a cell phone signal as they climbed the mountain. They took advantage of the opportunity and sent the location to their relatives, who in turn forwarded the information to Hartmann, who knows the area because there is a coffee plantation nearby.



“We left very early on Monday, November 4, heading to the point marked by the location they had sent. The collaborators at my farm have a lot of experience in hiking through the mountains... we walked for about three and a half hours and managed to find our hiking friends safe and sound,” he said.

The area where the hikers were is in the Los Pozos area, at the top of Picacho Hill. It is an inaccessible place and difficult to walk in.“For us, the important thing is that the Aizpurúa brothers are safe and sound in their homes,” said Hartmann.

The two hikers took shelter from the rain at the foot of the leafy trees and ate palm hearts, as they had initially carried provisions for a short stay, but they lost their way.

They had entered La Amistad International Park before the ban was issued by the authorities, due to the effects of bad weather in the area.