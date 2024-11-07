Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Drone Policy To Boost Manufacturing And Skilling In The Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Nov 7 (KNN) In a major push toward building a robust drone ecosystem, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, on Wednesday, approved a forward-looking policy aimed at establishing the state as a hub for drone manufacturing, training, and research.

Spearheaded by Information and Public Relations K. Parthasarathy, the Andhra Pradesh Drone Policy seeks to create at least 100 companies dedicated to drone manufacturing, R&D, training, and services over the next five years, hoping to draw investments of Rs 1,000 crore and generate a projected revenue of Rs 3,000 crore.

"This policy is designed not only to create employment but also to position Andhra Pradesh as a frontrunner in the global drone market," said Parthasarathy.

With a clear focus on enhancing both technical and operational capacities in the sector, the policy will facilitate the establishment of 20 remote pilot training organisations and 50 centres of excellence across engineering colleges, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes.

The plan is set to train 25,000 drone pilots and create around 40,000 jobs, signalling a transformative impact on the state's technical workforce.

The policy further aims to boost exports, with the government targeting Rs 1,000 crore in drone exports over the policy period.

An allocation of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to ensure effective implementation of this initiative, which promises to bring advanced drone technology within reach of local enterprises.

To consolidate the state's position as a drone innovation center, a 300-acre "Drone City" has been announced at Orvakal in the Kurnool district.

This pioneering facility will be the first of its kind in India, offering dedicated R&D, manufacturing, and testing zones for drone technology.

The Drone City is expected to attract both domestic and international players, providing shared resources that will lower barriers for startups and innovators in the drone space.

In addition to drone sector development, the cabinet addressed other legislative initiatives. These included the draft Land Grabbing Prohibition Bill-2024, amendments to the GST and Excise Acts, as well as an increase in the retirement age of judicial officers to 61.

Further, a new Pithapuram Area Development Authority (PADA) was announced to support the comprehensive development of the Pithapuram assembly constituency, alongside the expansion of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) of Amaravati to encompass 154 additional villages.

The Andhra Pradesh government's multifaceted approach reflects its vision to be a leader in advanced technology sectors while ensuring comprehensive regional development.

(KNN Bureau)