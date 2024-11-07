King Renews Call To Step Up Gaza Humanitarian Response
11/7/2024 2:01:49 PM
Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- his majesty
King Abdullah II, in a phone call with Slovenia Prime Minister
Robert Golob on Thursday, renewed his call for stepping up the humanitarian response in Gaza, and ensuring that aid reaches all areas in the Strip.
His Majesty stressed that stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon is the first step in restoring calm and de-escalation in the region.
The call also covered means of expanding cooperation between Jordan and Slovenia in various fields.
