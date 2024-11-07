Qatar Affirms Israeli Occupation's Disregard For International Agreements, Resolutions Requires International Solidarity To End War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar affirmed that the Israeli occupation's disregard for international laws, agreements, and resolutions, its failure to respect the activities and objectives of international organizations, and its persistence in committing crimes of murder and forced displacement against the Palestinian population in Gaza, especially children, women and the elderly, require international solidarity to immediately end the war on the Strip, and to exert all efforts to compel the Israel to comply with the efforts to achieve just and sustainable peace in the region.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in light of the two requests submitted by the Arab Group and the core group of the "Shared Commitments" supporting UNRWA, to the UNGA President to hold an informal general session on this matter, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations explained that the two Israeli legislations targeting UNRWA contradict General Assembly Resolution 302 issued in 1949, which represents the basis of UNRWA's mandate, undermine the purposes of the Charter, explaining in this context that the State of Qatar calls on the UNGA to assume its responsibility under its resolution establishing UNRWA.

Her Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar is proud to be the first Arab country to have ever signed a multi-year agreement with UNRWA to support its core resources, in addition to being one of the largest supporting countries to UNRWA, as its financial contribution amounted to more than $49 million during 2024, explaining that it will continue its political, diplomatic and financial support for the agency.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's firm and historic position in support of the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and within the framework of the Arab Peace Initiative, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and to the members of his team who are carrying out their humanitarian mission and working to implement UNRWA's mandate in extremely difficult circumstances.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN conveyed the State of Qatar's condolences for the victims of the agency's employees, pointing out that at least 237 have been killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.

She noted that the number of Palestinian victims in Gaza exceeded 43,000, adding that this aggression systematically targeted relief workers, killing 322 of them. She also mentioned that at least 137 journalists have been killed since the beginning of the aggression, according to statistics from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's condemnation in the strongest terms of the Israeli Knesset's approval of two laws that ban UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, considering this a dangerous precedent towards the UN and multilateral action and systematic targeting of the UN agency and its vital humanitarian activities.

She underlined that the State of Qatar stresses that the Palestinian people besieged inside the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic humanitarian conditions due to the ongoing Israeli aggression for more than a year, the obstruction of the delivery of necessary aid to the residents of the Strip, and the use of food and medicine as weapons against them.

Her Excellency warned that banning UNRWA activities would lead to severe humanitarian and political consequences by depriving millions of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank of essential UNRWA services, in addition to its repercussions on the issue of Palestinian refugees and their right to return to their areas and homes, a right guaranteed by international law and relevant UN resolutions, specifically UN General Assembly Resolution 194 and Security Council resolution 237.

