TEMPLETON RELEASES NEW FLAGSHIP TEMPLETON STRAIGHT RYE WHISKEY

TEMPLETON, Iowa, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Templeton American Whiskey is proud to unveil the latest addition to its award-winning portfolio,

Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey (MSRP $29.99), now rolling out nationwide. This expression honors the brand's prohibition roots with a flavorful and full-bodied rye whiskey, patiently aged in brand new charred oak barrels. With a "straight" whiskey designation and higher proof, this next generation of Templeton's signature whiskey is perfectly tailored to meet the growing demand for rye in the craft cocktail scene and satisfy whiskey enthusiasts alike.



Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey

At 90 proof and a mash bill that consists of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley, Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey is meticulously selected from sourced rye whiskey inventory then aged for a minimum of 4 years in first-fill American oak barrels and bottled at the Templeton Distillery in Templeton, Iowa.



Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey is also non-chill filtered with a natural rich amber hue, featuring visually enticing legs after a swirl of the whiskey glass, hinting at the whiskey's full-bodied character. An inviting symphony of warm vanilla and pineapple aromas dance on the nose with subtle notes of toasted oak and a touch of spice. It features a full-bodied, smooth palate with distinct flavors of ripe cherries, dark chocolate, a subtle honey undertone and all the classic rye spices creating a complex and satisfying taste profile. A lingering warm finish gracefully evolves, leaving traces of cinnamon and black pepper complemented by caramelized oak. This delightful interplay of sweet and spicy notes in the finish speaks to the whiskey's maturity.



"As we continue to evolve from an independent bottler to a distiller, our robust innovation pipeline will ensure we continue to meet the evolving tastes of our consumers," said Lester Brown, Head Distiller at Templeton Distillery. "This bold and complex expression reflects our dedication to crafting full-flavored, high quality rye whiskey, inspired by our storied history in rye whiskey making and fit for today's whiskey lover. We're thrilled to invite both longtime fans and newcomers to experience this newest expression of Templeton."

Templeton's new flagship whiskey brings a fresh look to the brand's portfolio with a beautiful package that is sure to pop on the shelf, whether at your home bar, liquor store, or on the backbar at your favorite spot. It's also the perfect complement to any classic American whiskey cocktail. For the holiday season, Templeton will be offering limited edition Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey x Starlino Cherries holiday gift sets at your local retailers, perfect for gifting the whiskey and cocktail enthusiasts on your list.



Find Templeton Straight Rye Whiskey (MSRP $29.99) at BevMo , Total Wine & More , and Hy-Vee or find a local retailer at .



Photo Credit: Templeton American Whiskey

About Templeton American Whiskey

With over a century of heritage in Templeton, Iowa, Templeton American Whiskey embodies the spirit and resiliency of its small community of 360 residents. Our roots trace back to the Prohibition era, when local bootleggers crafted a bold rye whiskey that became legendary. Today, Templeton American Whiskey carries forward that entrepreneurial mindset, blending tradition with modern innovation to produce exceptional whiskey.

In 2018, we opened a state-of-the-art distillery in our hometown, marking a new chapter in our evolution. As we transition from an independent bottler to a full-scale distiller, our focus is on expanding production, enhancing sustainability efforts, and introducing innovative new expressions. With award-winning whiskeys such as our Templeton Rye 6 Year, Templeton Rye 10 Year, Templeton Midnight Rye, and our very own first distillate release Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon, Templeton continues to earn recognition on the global stage for quality and craftsmanship.

Looking to the future, Templeton American Whiskey remains committed to building upon our legacy by refining our craft. With exciting releases on the horizon, we promise to deliver bold, premium American whiskey's while supporting our local community and elevating our tradition.



Explore more at

, or follow us on Facebook (@TempletonDistillery), Twitter (@TempletonDist), and Instagram (@TempletonDistillery).

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands, including Templeton American Whiskey; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Infinium Spirits

