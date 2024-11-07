Qatarenergy Inaugurates Four LNG Vessels, The First From Korean Shipyards In Its Historic Shipbuilding Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy inaugurated four new conventional-size vessels built in the Heavy Industries Shipyard and the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in the Republic of Korea as part of QatarEnergy's historic fleet expansion program.

The four new vessels,“Id'asah”,“Nuaijah”,“Umm Swayyah”, and“Lebrethah” are part of 128 total vessels ordered from Korean and Chinese shipyards as part of the largest shipbuilding program in the history of the LNG shipping industry.

The naming of the vessels took place in two separate ceremonies in the city of Geoje, the first of which was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard for the“Id'asah”, the first to be delivered by Samsung.

In remarks at this ceremony the Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, , the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“This very special occasion highlights the growth of QatarEnergy's strategic partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries and JP Morgan Asset Management's Global Transportation Group. This event is not only a milestone in our journey, but also a celebration of our partnership and joint commitment to deliver cleaner energy to the world.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi thanked the shipowner, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Asset Management's Global Transportation Group for their commitment and dedication, and Samsung Heavy Industries for their great workmanship and quality.

In the second naming ceremony, which was held at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard, the first three new LNG vessels to be delivered by Hanwha Ocean as part of this program were named the“Nuaijah”,“Umm Swayyah”, and“Lebrethah”, all of which will shortly join QatarEnergy's expanding LNG fleet.

In remarks at this ceremony, HE Minister Al-Kaabi said:“This is a historic moment as these three LNG vessels prepare to set sail on their missions across the globe, providing a cleaner and more economic source of energy, and are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi thanked the vessels' owners, the Korean KGL Consortium members: Pan Ocean, H-Line Shipping, and SK Shipping, and also thanked Hanwha Ocean for their dedication and commitment.

The ceremonies were attended by senior executives and representatives from the shipyards, shipowner companies and representatives of the Korean government, in addition to senior executives from QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG.